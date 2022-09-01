Here's What Happened After Ace Steel Dropped an F-Bomb During His AEW Dynamite Promo With CM Punk
Ace Steel, a backstage coach for AEW, wound up playing a pivotal role on this week's AEW Dynamite in setting up the AEW World Championship match between CM Punk and Jon Moxley. After Punk began to doubt himself in a promo midway through the match, Steel (Punk's real-life best friend and former trainer) interrupted and gave him the pep talk he needed in order to accept the rematch with Moxley. Unfortunately, Steel got a little too heated during the segment and dropped an uncensored F-bomb on TV.
According to PWInsider, AEW sent out a talent email for All Out week which included a reminder to not curse while on TV. Steel reportedly apologized as soon as he returned backstage and agreed to pay a fine that was delivered to him. Said fine will be donated to charity. Steel's willingness to accept responsibility was well-received.
Punk will now face Moxley in a rematch from last week's Dynamite, in which he lost in a mere three minutes after reaggravating the foot injury that kept him on the shelf for several months. He now has the chance to become a two-time AEW World Champion just outside of his hometown of Chicago.
- AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk
- AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Finals: The Elite vs. The Dark Order/Best Friends
- Interim AEW Women's World Championship: Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida
- AEW World Tag Team Championships: Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed
- TBS Championship: Jade Cargill vs. Athena
- Wardlow & FTR vs. Jay Lethal & The Motor City Machine Guns
- Casino Ladder Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Wheeler Yuta vs. Rey Fenix vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Rush vs. Dante Martin vs. TBA
- Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho
- Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage
- Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
- Miro, Darby Allin & Sting vs. The House of Black
- (Kickoff) Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii
- (Kickoff) FTW Championship: Hook vs. Angelo Parker
- (Kickoff) AEW All-Atlantic Championship: PAC vs. Kip Sabian