Here's What Happened After Ace Steel Dropped an F-Bomb During His AEW Dynamite Promo With CM Punk

Ace Steel, a backstage coach for AEW, wound up playing a pivotal role on this week's AEW Dynamite in setting up the AEW World Championship match between CM Punk and Jon Moxley. After Punk began to doubt himself in a promo midway through the match, Steel (Punk's real-life best friend and former trainer) interrupted and gave him the pep talk he needed in order to accept the rematch with Moxley. Unfortunately, Steel got a little too heated during the segment and dropped an uncensored F-bomb on TV.

According to PWInsider, AEW sent out a talent email for All Out week which included a reminder to not curse while on TV. Steel reportedly apologized as soon as he returned backstage and agreed to pay a fine that was delivered to him. Said fine will be donated to charity. Steel's willingness to accept responsibility was well-received.

Punk will now face Moxley in a rematch from last week's Dynamite, in which he lost in a mere three minutes after reaggravating the foot injury that kept him on the shelf for several months. He now has the chance to become a two-time AEW World Champion just outside of his hometown of Chicago.

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk

Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Finals: The Elite vs. The Dark Order/Best Friends

Tournament Finals: The Elite vs. The Dark Order/Best Friends Interim AEW Women's World Championship : Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida

: Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida AEW World Tag Team Championship s: Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed

s: Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed TBS Championship : Jade Cargill vs. Athena

: Jade Cargill vs. Athena Wardlow & FTR vs. Jay Lethal & The Motor City Machine Guns

Casino Ladder Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Wheeler Yuta vs. Rey Fenix vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Rush vs. Dante Martin vs. TBA

Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho

Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage

Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Miro, Darby Allin & Sting vs. The House of Black

(Kickoff) Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii

(Kickoff) FTW Championship: Hook vs. Angelo Parker

Hook vs. Angelo Parker (Kickoff) AEW All-Atlantic Championship: PAC vs. Kip Sabian

