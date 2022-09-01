AEW: Uncensored F-Bomb Dropped During CM Punk's Promo on Dynamite

It took a rousing speech from longtime friend Ace Steel to convince CM Punk to take another shot at the AEW World Championship this weekend, one that included an uncensored F-bomb on live television. The language on AEW Dynamite is usually a little rough but doesn't ever hit that level. Whether Ace Steel didn't realize he said it in the moment, or just didn't care, it helped create a fire inside both CM Punk and all of the fans watching.

During Wednesday's new episode of Dynamite, Jon Moxley left an open challenge contract in the ring, asking for an opponent at All Out this Sunday. Punk approached the ring and made it seem like he was ready to quit wrestling again, due to his foot injury. Ace Steel, who coached Punk, hit the ring to tell Punk what he needed to hear. Take a look!

"Life isn't about how many times you get knocked down; it's about how many times you get up!" Did Ace Steel's emotional plea get through to CM Punk?! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/9MA4qjUyVE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

"In your own words, life isn't about how many times you get knocked down. It's about how many times you get up," Steel said, smacking Punk in the face. "And you F***ING GET UP!"

Of course, by the end of the promo, Punk was singing a different tune. He took of his sweatshirt and took the contract from Steel, signing it in the middle of the crowd in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

There has been a lot of talk about CM Punk in recent weeks, with some reports and rumors indicating that he only looks out for himself. During a recent interview, both members of FTR stood up for Punk, explaining how he puts the company above himself.

"I think it's a lot of things from the past, mostly. I think there's a lot of old grudges. I think there's a lot of old biases," Cash Wheeler said. "I think there's a lot of unresolved issues that are tainting how people react to seeing him now sometimes because he's been nothing but nice and helpful to anybody that wants it. I know there's underlying animosity between... Once you're in wrestling for so long, and especially at the top of it, there's gonna be guys who don't get along because you're all vying for the same thing. You all want the same title. Egos are going to hit. It's inevitable. I know there's going to be old tension. But as far as how he is as a person now, he couldn't be more inviting. He couldn't be more company-oriented as far as what he's thinking and anything to the contrary; I really think it's uneducated to go off of it because there's only been one side [and] that's all been the negative stuff."

"Sometimes passion gets mistaken for being an a--hole because you just want the best," Dax Harwood added. "He wants the best for AEW. He wants the best for himself as well. We all do. But he wants the best for AEW and puts AEW above himself."

CM Punk will take on Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at All Out this Sunday.