AEW All Out 2022 Update: Five Matches Added During AEW Dynamite

This week's AEW Dynamite at the NOW Arena outside of Chicago served as the go-home episode for Sunday's All Out pay-per-view. And the company didn't waste any time, adding five more matches to the card while also confirming half of the finals for the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament. The big storyline throughout the night revolved around the AEW World Championship as Jon Moxley opened the show and provided an open contract to anyone after blasting CM Punk with a scathing promo.

Ace Steel, Punk's original trainer and best friend, grabbed the contract and later motivated Punk to agree to the rematch. Moxley gave one last promo saying he's fine with that, warning Punk that he'll need one more miracle in order to beat him.

#AEW Undisputed World Champion Jon Moxley responds to CM Punk's acceptance of the #AEW World Championship Open contract challenge: expect a display of brutality and glorious pro-wrestling violence! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Q5tUMLvNFA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

The episode also saw La Faccion Ingobernable attack Evil Uno, causing The Dark Order to only be down to two members. Hangman Page agreed to step in as their partner and will face The Best Friends in the semifinals on this week's Rampage. The other semifinal match, which main evented the show, had Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks beat The United Empire.

Two matches for the Zero Hour Kickoff show were confirmed — Hook vs. Angelo Parker for the FTW Championship and PAC vs. Kip Sabian for the All-Atlantic Championship.

Finally, Miro finally agreed to stand side-by-side with Darby Allin and Sting to take on The House of Black in a six-man tag match. Check out the complete 14-match card below: