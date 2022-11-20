AEW: Tony Khan Provides Injury Updates on Two Major Stars

AEW's Adam Cole and Adam "Hangman" Page are both currently out of action with concussions they suffered earlier this year and Tony Khan addressed both of them during the post-show media scrum following Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view. Cole suffered his during a four-way for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Forbidden Door back in June, prompting that match to quickly end. Page went down with one after taking a King Kong Lariat in an AEW World Championship match with Jon Moxley back on Oct. 18, causing him to flip forward and land awkwardly on the side of his head. The timetable for both of their returns has been uncertain, especially with the severity of Cole's injury, but Khan remained optimistic about both men.

"I've been in contact with both of them, both of them are doing very well. Again, they're different situations but for both of them I'm optimistic we can get both of them back but I can't say when either of them [returning] would be exactly," Khan said (h/t Inside The Ropes). "But I do think they will both be very well received and there's a lot of fans looking forward to the return of the Adams. I think Hangman Page and Adam Cole both have a big perception upon their return and the most important thing is that both of them are doing really well."

AEW Full Gear 2022 Results

(Buy-In) Chaos def. The Factory

(Buy-In) Ricky Starks def. Brian Cage (AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Semifinals)

(Buy-In) Eddie Kingston def. Jun Akiyama

"Jungle Boy" Jack Perry def. Luchasaurus (Steel Cage Match)

AEW World Trios Championship: Death Triangle def. The Elite

TNT Championship: Samoa Joe def. Powerhouse Hobbs and Wardlow

Interim AEW Women's World Championship: Jamie Hayter def. Toni Storm

AEW Dynamite Card for This Week (Nov. 23)

On top of the fallout from the three title changes at Full Gear, this week's AEW Dynamite is already loaded up with matches. Check out the card below: