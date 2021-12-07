Adam Cole Believes He’ll Become the Top Guy in AEW

Adam Cole has been with AEW since his surprise arrival at All Out back in September. And while he hasn’t started racking up championship reigns like he did in NXT, he’s already reinserted himself into The Elite faction and worked with the likes of Orange Cassidy, Jurassic Express and Christian Cage. There was some discourse on social media last week over how well Cole is (or allegedly isn’t) being used in AEW, which Cole addressed during a new interview this week with Rasslin.

“The big difference here is looking at AEW as a whole, objectively. The biggest thing AEW does so well is that whether you’re in the first match, middle of the card, or main event; AEW does an excellent job of making every person feel special,” Cole said (h/t Fightful). “Whether you hold a title or not, a lot of people in the company feel like stars because they are and AEW does a great job of building talent in many different ways. For anyone who is concerned, if you just look at kind of where we’re going — I’m a member of The Elite, the number one heel faction in AEW. Between the matches that I’ve had with guys like Jungle Boy and the pay-per-view match we had. I’ve gone face-to-face with Hangman Adam Page. There are things happening to Adam Cole that I promise people are going to be very satisfied with, very happy with. At the end of the day, whether it’s Ring of Honor, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, NXT, or AEW…I always end up becoming the guy. This is not going to be any different, I promise you. No one has anything to worry about because I’m Adam Cole Bay Bay,

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/AdamColePro/status/1465492314680438785?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

As a world champion, Cole has dominated the record books in nearly every promotion he’s been in. He’s got the second-most combined days as PWG World Champion at 538 days, is the only man in Ring of Honor history to hold the ROH World Championship three times and has the longest single reign as NXT Champion at 403 days. He talked about his goals for his time in AEW in a recent interview with ComicBook.

“I’ve been very fortunate in almost every company that I’ve worked for, I’ve gotten a chance to really shine and showcase myself as a top star wheter it’s Ring of Honor, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, NXT, and hopefully someday AEW,” Cole said. “That has always been my mentality, to go as far with this as I possibly can.

“Now, the nice thing is the older I’ve gotten, the more I’m able to kind of sit back and smell the roses a little bit,” he added. “When I was younger, I was so like nose-to-the-ground focused on, okay, get to the main event. Have the best match on the show. And almost not focusing on enjoying the journey or the process. So for me, I promised myself, with a place that’s fun as AEW, every single journey, every single step, I’m going to enjoy. I’ve been doing that these past few weeks and having the time of my life. But at the end of the day, absolutely, of course, someday, I want to be the face of AEW.”