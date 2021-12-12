Watch: Adam Cole on Kyle O’Reilly, Johnny Gargano Joining Him in AEW

AEW stars took part in a panel at the C2E2 event over the weekend and footage from the Q&A portion of the panel has started to make the rounds on social media. At various points, the topics of Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly came up as both men gave their farewells to NXT earlier this week and are now free agents. Adam Cole was asked about the possibility of O’Reilly joining given the decade-plus of history the two share together, most recently as members of The Undisputed Era and rivals following Cole’s heel turn in February.

“This is the honest to god truth, I have no idea what Kyle is going to do,” Cole said. “I really don’t. I’m not sure he even knows what he’s going to do. But the idea of getting to reunite with Kyle as well as Bobby (Fish), hell yeah I would love that. Hell yeah I would, absolutely.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

A different fan asked the entire panel who would be the most interested “in kicking Johnny Gargano’s a—?” Cole immediately raised his hand.

Cole signed with AEW after his WWE contract expired following NXT TakeOver 36 and he arrived in the young promotion at the All Out pay-per-view in September. Fish followed suit in October after he was handed his release from WWE. Cole recently spoke with ComicBook about the possibility of The Undisputed Era reuniting in All Elite Wrestling.

“Obviously in pro wrestling, never say never,” Cole said. “But I remember someone recently asked me this about Kevin Owens. So like personally, when it comes to Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong, of course, I love the idea of working in the same company as those guys. I love those guys. All that talk that we did for four years about being brothers and talking every single day, that’s all true. That’s true to this day. We still talk every single day. So I’m very, very tight with those guys. But at the end of the day, I do want those guys to do what’s best for them. So whether that be them showing up in AEW, whether it be them staying in NXT, whether it be them going to Raw or SmackDown or going over to Japan or what have you, I’ve always been someone, because I do care about my friends, I want them to do what’s best for them. So, yeah, I guess we’ll see.”