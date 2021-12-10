Johnny Gargano Kicks Off Post-WWE Free Agency with Pro Wrestling Tees Store and Twitch Channel

Johnny Gargano is officially a free agent, and he’s kicking off his post-WWE career with several announcements. First is the relaunching of his Pro Wrestling Tees shop, which at this point features five new shirts. Those Include Johnny Wrestling Is Back, Johnny Spider (a personal fave), Johnny Wrestling, and two named Believe In Yourself and Bet On Yourself. Gargano also announced that he is starting up a Twitch channel and a YouTube channel, so hopefully, we’ll see him jump into some gaming down the line. You can find the links to both new channels below.

Gargano wrote “But wait.. there’s more! Change is scary (especially with a baby on the way) but I’m excited to be able to take this time to dip my toes in some new ventures as well..I’ve been promising new content for a while! @Twitch @YouTube

According to a report from Fightful Select, sources say that the split between Gargano and WWE was “incredibly amicable”, and the door is still open for them to work together in the future. People of influence have also said they are still hopeful that Gargano returns to WWE. The report also says that he was given a “reasonable overrun” in his farewell promo, and during that promo, he wanted to leave fans with one overarching message.

“If there’s one message I want to leave for you guys, is you will never fail if you bet on yourself,” Gargano said. “And I don’t know what my immediate future holds, that’s up in the air now still, I may do some things here and there, but I do know one thing for sure, but in February, I’m going to start the most important job of my life, because I’m going to be a dad. He’s going to watch this back one day and thank you all, but I’m so excited for that, because I’m going to love that little guy so much, but right now the most important thing for me is to worry about Candice, and show my son he can be the best man he can be.”

Gargano even fit a bet on yourself reference in that promo, and it looks to be a prevalent message for him moving forward.

Where do you want to see Gargano go next? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!