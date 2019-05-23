Watch: Adam Page Explains Why He Won’t Wrestle at AEW’s Double or Nothing on Latest Being The Elite

AEW managed to get one more episode of Being The Elite out on YouTube before this weekend’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view on Saturday, and they managed to give a storyline reason behind why the Adam Page vs. Pac match was scrapped. Late in the video Page is shown resting on his couch while icing the injured knee Pac attacked after their match in Nottingham, England last weekend.

“Hey guys I am checking in because apparently it is my responsibility to tell you that due to recent events, I will not be allowed to compete at Double or Nothing,” Page said. “I am sure that none of you are as disappointed or pissed off about the entire situation than I am.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He then added that he would still be in Vegas for an appearance at Starrcast before attempting to flip off the camera.

There’s a lot to unpack here. Since this is wrestling and there’s no indication Page is really hurt, it’s highly likely he’ll still be doing something at Double or Nothing. It’s also possible that his second line about disappointment was directed at Pac, either as part of the storyline or potentially as a shoot.

For those who missed it, the match between Page and the former WWE Superstar was scrapped due to what was reportedly “creative differences.” AEW compensated for the match being thrown out by having Pac and Page wrestle at a British independent wrestling show last weekend, then broadcast that match on YouTube before officially announcing that the bout was canceled.

Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer reported that Pac was supposed to beat Page, but then he had issues with potentially taking a loss to Kenny Omega months down the road.

“This was not about not doing a job for Adam Page,” Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio. “The reality is he was going to beat Page, but there was a way he was going to win which was going to set up a program with Kenny Omega.”

Other reports have also popped up that Pac had to be pulled from the match due to a visa issue rather than problems with the booking. He previously had to cancel an appearance at WrestleCon during WrestleMania 35 weekend in early April because of visa issues.

Without Pac vs. Page, Double or Nothing will go on with nine matches on the card.