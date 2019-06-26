Watch: Hangman Adam Page Sends MJF a Warning Ahead of Fyter Fest

AEW released the first episode of The Road to Fight for the Fallen on Wednesday, hyping up the upcoming July 13 event in Jacksonville, Florida. However midway through the episode Adam “Hangman” Page appeared to cut a promo on his four-way match for the Fyter Fest event this Saturday in Daytona Beach.

Page originally asked for the match to be a one-on-one against MJF, who cut a promo on Page and Hart back at Double or Nothing and tried to force Page into giving up his shot at the AEW World Championship. The match was eventually announced as a four-way with Page, MJF, Jungle Boy and Jimmy Havoc.

Videos by ComicBook.com

MJF continued to mock Page on Being the Elite this week, attacking a guy dressed up as a cowboy with an injured knee.

“MJF I saw your little BTE bit this week and I’ve got to admit it was pretty funny. But you got two things wrong. First of all, if you don’t like horses well f— you,” Page said. “And second of all my ‘bum knee’ is at 100 percent. I’m as healthy as I’ve ever been. Max I understand what you tried to do, you tried to use the one tool you do have, your little mouth, and talk your way into a match where for some reason I was supposed to put my title shot on the line against you. But you have f—ed up, because now you have a match against Jungle Boy, against Jimmy Havoc with a staple gun and against a healthy Hangman.

MJF all the money that you pretend you have can’t buy you out of this one,” he continued. “And Saturday, I’m gonna beat the dog s— out of you.”

Page was originally booked to face Pac at Double or Nothing, but the match was scrapped weeks prior due to reported creative differences between Pac and AEW. Page instead challenged Pac to an impromptu match in England the week prior and wound up winning by disqualification after Pac nailed one of his knees with a steel chair. Page continued to sell the injury when he appeared as the final entrant in the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing and wound up winning the match to earn a future championship shot.

Other major Fyter Fest matches this Saturday include Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin, The Elite vs. The Lucha Brothers and Laredo Kid and Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela.