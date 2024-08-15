AEW Adds Stipulation to TNT Title Match at AEW All In

In less than two weeks AEW will head to Wembley Stadium for the second annual AEW All In event in London. There are several exciting matches that are loaded onto the card, including Will Ospreay returning for a second year — this time an AEW employee — to fight for the “AEW American Championship” which MJF previously beat him for. For Ospreay, it may come down to if he will use the Tiger Driver 91 or not. Another anticipated match is between TNT Champion Jack Perry and former multi-time TNT Champion Darby Allin. The two men are AEW originals as well as what many refer to as the “pillars” of the company.

Allin has been at odds with The Elite, and by proxy Perry, for the last few months. When the Young Bucks lost to Sting and Darby at AEW Revolution, that was just the beginning. The Young Bucks have taken their EVP roles and gone on a power trip, defeating everyone in their path with the help of Perry and Kazuchika Okada. Darby has long been part of Team AEW that has attempted to end their tirade on AEW, but it hasn’t worked to this point.

With the two young stars set to face off again, Perry doesn’t want it to be just another run of the mill title match. No — he wants Darby to fight him in a coffin match. While it seems like a head scratcher given that would normally give Darby the advantage, he wants to be the one to beat him at his own game. The match stipulation is also a callback to last year’s event which saw Perry’s former teammate Christian Cage team with now AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland against Darby and Sting.

Following Sting’s retirement, Darby has been on an interesting trajectory in AEW. He was originally slated to climb Mount Everest but due to injury he was unable to do so this year. The injuries continued but he eventually bounced back and has been entangled in The Elite drama ever since. With AEW heading to Washington state in October, the home state of many AEW stars including Darby, it’s likely he’ll have some sort of major involvement there as well. After AEW All In he will get another title shot at AEW Grand Slam in New York against Strickland.

