AEW Announces All In: London Returning in 2024

AEW just put on a thrilling show at All In: London, and fans can look forward to more in the future. Obviously, AEW will continue to put on its weekly shows like Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision, but during the pay-per-view MJF and Adam Cole announced that fans can also look forward to AEW returning to London in 2024. The duo announced that in a year's time AEW will return for another edition of All In: London, the fans were thrilled at the announcement. With over 81,000 showing up for the first-ever All In: London, returning seemed like something that needed to happen, and now it's official and on the calendar.

MJF started things off with an after-match promo. "Look at yourself in the mirror. Sometimes you try to imagine yourself as a World Champion, and when you tell people that, they laugh in your face," MJF said. "Well guess what? Me and my best friend are Champions, so who's laughing now? Adam Cole! We've got something to tell all these beautiful people in London, so why don't you tell them yourself."

MJF & Adam Cole announce AEW All In coming back to Wembley Stadium in 2024!#AEWAllIn pic.twitter.com/otpXgfOTDl — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) August 27, 2023

Cole said, "Boys and girls we had such a great time here, that guess what? We're doing it again next year Bay Bay!" The crowd gave a big reaction, and if the year's attendance and reactions are anything to go by, AEW can probably bet on an even bigger turnout next year.

One of the main stories at All In was between MJF and Cole, who kicked off the show by becoming the new ROH Tag Team Champions and ended the show with MJF retaining his AEW World Championship. The drama was high and the action was thrilling, and fans will be happy to know that the story doesn't seem to be going anywhere. During an interview with the Orlando Sentinel, AEW President Tony Khan spoke about the storyline and how hot it's become, calling it one of the great successes in AEW.

"You hope that it gets hot, but this has gotten red hot, and fans are so excited about it that it's one of the great success stories in AEW's history," AEW President Tony Khan told Orlando Sentinel. "It's a story that may be relatable in some ways, fans may be living vicariously through it in other ways, but it's great to see the whole world get behind this bromance between two dudes who nobody expected to see click quite like this."

"This is why I like having ideas and outlines," Khan continued. "You can judge where to go next based on the reactions of fans. Fans have grabbed a hold of MJF and Adam Cole and their story, which is really very captivating." You can find the full results for All In below.

AEW Zero Hour:

Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship Match: MJF and Adam Cole (C) def. Aussie Open

Main Show:

AEW World Championship: MJF (C) def. Adam Cole

AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (C) def. The Young Bucks

AEW Women's Championship: Saraya (C) def. Hikaru Shida, Dr. Britt Baker, and Toni Storm

Real World's Championship Match: CM Punk (C) def. Samoa Joe

AEW World Trios Championship: The House of Black (C) vs The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass

Bullet Club Gold (Juice Robinson & Jay White) & Konosuke Takeshita def. The Golden Elite (Hangman Page, Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi)

Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay

Stadium Stampede: Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo, Orange Cassidy & Best Friends (Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor) def. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta), Santana, & Ortiz

Coffin Match: Darby Allin & Sting def. Christian Cage & Swerve Strickland

