AEW Announces All Out 2021 Main Event and Fans Are Torn

All Elite Wrestling officially confirmed during this week's AEW Dynamite that Christian Cage will challenge Kenny Omega in the main event of the Sept. 5 All Out pay-per-view for the AEW World Championship. Cage has not lost a match since he arrived in the company back at AEW Revolution, while Omega has continued to dominate since winning the company's top prize last November. However, fans were noticeably torn when the match was announced, as Hangman Page looked poised to finally challenge his former tag partner and win the title he failed to earn at the same pay-per-view two years ago. Page had his No. 1 contender's status taken away recently after The Elite defeated The Dark Order in a 10-man tag match, but fans were still holding out hope for some sort of swerve.

