AEW Announces All Out 2021 Main Event and Fans Are Torn
All Elite Wrestling officially confirmed during this week's AEW Dynamite that Christian Cage will challenge Kenny Omega in the main event of the Sept. 5 All Out pay-per-view for the AEW World Championship. Cage has not lost a match since he arrived in the company back at AEW Revolution, while Omega has continued to dominate since winning the company's top prize last November. However, fans were noticeably torn when the match was announced, as Hangman Page looked poised to finally challenge his former tag partner and win the title he failed to earn at the same pay-per-view two years ago. Page had his No. 1 contender's status taken away recently after The Elite defeated The Dark Order in a 10-man tag match, but fans were still holding out hope for some sort of swerve.
#AEW returns to Pay Per View LIVE for #AEWAllOut - Sunday, September 5, 2021 from the @NOW_Arena in Chicago.— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2021
Available on all major providers, @BleacherReport, and @FiteTV (Internationally) pic.twitter.com/ZtQISq8hP4
Swerve
Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage leaves me cold. Waiting for the swerve.— Ross W Berman IV (@RossWBermanIV) August 12, 2021
Thank You, Tony
Christian Cage vs Kenny Omega at all out. Oh my god. Wrestling is back. That’s going to be my favorite match ever. Thank you Tony— Jody Himself #S4TB (@JodyTheWrestler) August 12, 2021
Real Main Event in NYC?
Kenny Omega will indeed be facing Christian Cage at All Out for the AEW World Title. This just basically confirms to me that Kenny vs Hangman will happen at the Grand Slam show September 22. #AEWDynamite— Tylar The Trademark 🎙️ (@TMShow2019) August 12, 2021
Internal Turmoil
Wait, what? Christian Cage vs. Kenny Omega in the main event for the AEW world title?
I am both happy and sad at the same time. #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT— Giovanna Morales ♐ (@GigiMorale92) August 12, 2021
Possibly Too Long
What do y’all think about Christian Cage vs Kenny Omega at All Out? Are they dragging out Omega vs Adam Page for too long? #AEWDynamite— Blake Oestriecher (@BOestriecher) August 5, 2021
CM Punk's Role
If CM Punk is wrestling at #AEW All Out, then not having Hangman vs. Kenny Omega is a great idea.
Realistically, all anyone is going to be talking out of the PPV coming out of the show is CM Punk.
Hangman deserves to have HIS moment and not have to share the spotlight.— Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) August 12, 2021
Stunned
Omega vs Christian for the AEW World Championship at All Out! pic.twitter.com/nyLfGtkpRq— A-E-W (Dub) (@AEWDUB) August 12, 2021