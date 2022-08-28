AEW All Out 2022 Date, Start Time, How to Watch, Full Card, Streaming

AEW's All Out pay-per-view returns on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, once again taking place at the NOW Arena outside of Chicago. Nine matches have already been confirmed for the show, but there's still a big mystery surrounding the plans for the AEW World Championship. CM Punk recently returned from injury and, instead of waiting until All Out to have the unification match with interim champion Jon Moxley, booked it for the Aug. 24 episode of AEW Dynamite. Punk then wound up losing to Moxley in just under three minutes after reaggravating the injury while delivering a head kick and had to be helped to the back while Moxley celebrated becoming the undisputed world champion.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer then reported a Moxley vs. Punk rematch was planned for All Out despite Moxley's decisive victory. Even Moxley admitted he didn't know what the plan was in an interview with Cincy 360 the following day.

AEW All Out Start Time, How to Watch

Date: Sept. 4, 2022

Sept. 4, 2022 Start Time: 7 p.m. CT

7 p.m. CT Location: NOW Arena, Hoffman Estates (Chicago), Illinois

NOW Arena, Hoffman Estates (Chicago), Illinois Stream: Bleacher Report (US), FITE (International)

"That was some business I had to take care of and now the train rolls on," Moxley said. "If I knew, I wouldn't tell you. When I say anybody, anytime, any place, I'm at a Flying J outside of Columbus, if somebody wants to throw down in the parking lot, let's do it. When I say that, I'm talking seriously. I got out and do stuff that people talk about. I'm what everyone pretends to be. All these guys sitting at home tweeting about what they should be doing, meanwhile, I'm at an indie show in front of 400 people, stapling dollar bills to foreheads. Now I get to walk into Chicago, his [Punk's] hometown, and we'll see how the story unfolds from here."

Two other champions are guaranteed to be crowned at the show. With Thunder Rosa out with an injury, an interim AEW Women's World Champion will be determined via a four-way between Toni Storm, former champions Dr. Britt Baker & Hikaru Shida and Jamie Hayter. The show will also have the finals of the AEW World Trios Championship tournament with the winners of The Elite vs. Aussie Open taking on either The Dark Order or The Best Friends.

AEW All Out 2022 Full Card