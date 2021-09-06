AEW All Out: Britt Baker Drops Major Shout Out to Adam Cole With "Pittsburgh Sunrise"

✖

AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker dropped a major shout out to WWE NXT Superstar Adam Cole with the use of her "Pittsburgh Sunrise" move in her match against Kris Statlander during the All Out pay-per-view! Following his match during the most recent AEW TakeOver, Adam Cole was reported to be a free agent that had yet to sign a new contract with the WWE. Reports have been swirling over whether or not this is indeed the case, and the most recent seem to indicate that he is gone from the company completely. Meaning fans have hoped he's coming to All Elite Wrestling.

AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker has played around with fans and teased Adam Cole's potential future with All Elite Wrestling in the past, but took it one step further in her match with Kris Statlander. As she prepared a volley of finishing moves in order to win the match, she kicked it all off with a take on Adam Cole's own Panama Sunrise now named the "Pittsburgh Sunrise" much to the delight of fans. You can check it out below:

Cole's future is still reportedly up in the air, and while fans are hoping he shows up as part of the All Out pay-per-view event, this is another huge tease along the same lines we've seen from AEW in the past. These allusions to other wrestlers (such as the CM Punk and Bryan Danielson shout outs in the past) are some of the things fans have picked up on in the hopes of seeing their favorites making the jump. But what do you think? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!

