Watch: AEW Announces Teal Piper, Daughter of ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper, for All Out Event

The latest episode of The Road to All Out dropped on YouTube on Wednesday evening as All Elite Wrestling’s biggest pay-per-view of the year, All Out, draws closer. Midway through the video Brandi Rhodes appeared, confirming that the Casino Battle Royale would be making a return at the and would determine one of the challenger’s for the inaugural AEW Women’s World Championship.

Rhodes confirmed that she, Nyla Rose, Yuka Sakazaki, Allie and Dr. Britt Baker would all be competing. But then she cut to a new competitor — Teal Piper, daughter of late wrestling legend “Rowdy” Roddy Piper.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Growing up with wrestling in my family, it’s actually kind of a strange dynamic. I grew up with a dad people hated and literally tried to kill on multiple occasions. He kept us very protected and away from it, he was afraid fans would lash out at us to get to him. It was almost this stigma in our household where my dad had a huge love for it, but he was just terrified of me ever getting involved.

“It was something that, I guess my love for it really grew more in my adult years as I got more respect for performers in general, let alone the amount of athleticism it takes,” she added. “To me it just felt wasteful to take everything I grew up with, everything he taught me and all my own personal drives and experiences and not do what I wanted to do.”

Piper added that by finally joining the business, she feels she’ll be able to get closer to her Hall of Famer father.

Other competitors announced for the match included Ivelisse (of Lucha Underground fame) and former WWE and NWA star Jazz. The first AEW Women’s World Champion will be crowned on Oct. 2 when AEW premieres on TNT.