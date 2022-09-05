AEW All Out: Ruby Soho Injury Update

AEW's annual All Out pay-per-view event kicked off in exciting fashion on Sunday night, as the Zero Hour preview began with a mixed tag-team match. Ruby Soho and Santana challenged the newly married Tay Melo for the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship, and their match started with Santana running Guevara over with a golf cart. The moment really brought the energy to start All Out, but the match itself ended with an unfortunate injury to Ruby Soho.

Tay pinned Ruby after giving her a hard knee to the face, one that appears to have a little more contact than intended. Soho immediately went down and held her nose, and it could be seen bleeding through her hands as she was walking off. It looked like the AEW star broke her nose and several reports quickly confirmed that to be the case.

Fightful Select, among other sources, confirmed after the match that Ruby Soho had broken her nose during the finish. Videos of the match ending have surfaced on social media, showing Tay Melo checking on her opponent and informing the referee of the apparent injury. You can take a look at the ending in the video below.

Tay was aware of ruby's nose injury when she did the pin, if you look closely she asked her "are you ok?" and then grabbed the ref who didn't noticed to check on her while she tried to not break character. You can tell Tay was worried😫 #AEWAllOut #AEW pic.twitter.com/zsmPAdz03Y — 𝕬𝖑𝖛𝖆𝖗𝖔🌙✨ (@Roros219) September 4, 2022

All Out began with the unfortunate injury to Ruby Soho, but it will end with the highly anticipated rematch between CM Punk and Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship. Earlier this week, AEW CEO Tony Khan talked about the unorthodox booking that led to Sunday's Main Event.

"I do think it's been a big benefit. It's different than what we've typically done. It's from one extreme to another because I've done go home shows where all the hay is in the barn and sometimes it can be a challenge and you're taking practice swings with the ball on a tee," Khan explained. "I knew it was going to be a fast and furious buildup, but the anticipation has been even stronger. I wouldn't say we should do it like this every time, but this is the 15th pay-per-view for AEW, we've never done anything like this, and I think it made the build very exciting. it's raised a lot of questions going into the match, there is a lot of speculation about what the future holds for both men, what the future holds for the championship, and what's going to happen in part two based on what happened in that match on TV. It was also undeniably a great ratings draw for us."