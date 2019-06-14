AEW ‘All Out’ Sells Out In Just 15 Minutes

AEW’s first official show in Chicago, All Out, has already sold out, and the tickets were gone before most fans had an opportunity to purchase them.

When the ticket que opened at 12:00 p.m. Eastern, fans were randomly assigned a number in line. That line got up to as many as over 60,000 people at one point in time. For the record, the Sears Centre seats just over 11,000.

AEW announced the sell out at the 15 minute mark.

15 minutes Thank you. Very much. pic.twitter.com/QRThXeF07I — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 14, 2019

Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks initially ran the Sears Centre last year for the independently produced show, titled All In. That event also sold out immediately and was the impetus for the founding of All Elite Wrestling just a few months later.

Clearly the demand is there for AEW to run a much bigger building in Chicago, and it will be interesting to see if the company sticks with the Sears Centre for future events. While the tradition is there from the initial All In show held in 2018 (there is even a plaque on the building commemorating that show), the Sears Centre is a mid-sized venue in the Chicago metropolitan area.

While larger Chicago area venues like the Allstate Arena and United Center are surely more expensive to rent, you’ve got to expect AEW to move on to a venue with more seats if this kind of demand keeps up for the product. In the interim, AEW remains an incredibly difficult ticket to come by for the average fan.