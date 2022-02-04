AEW and the American Heart Association Team Up Against Heart Disease

AEW is teaming up with the American Heart Association to combat heart disease and will kick off American Heart Month with a new collaboration. The new collaboration will help raise awareness and funds that will benefit the Life Is Why campaign as well as support the American Heart Association’s mission of ending heart disease. This will start with a customized AEW Has Heart co-branded t-shirt, which costs $24.99, and $2 of each shirt sold will go directly towards AHA’s Life Is Why campaign. You can get the new shirt at the AEW Shop right here. You can also check out the shirt up-close below.

Life Is Why is AHA’s consumer-giving campaign that utilizes corporate supporters, consumers, and volunteers to help transform communities and bring additional awareness to heart disease, and heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States.

“We’re thrilled to support the American Heart Association, and we look forward to collaborating with this incredible organization to help support their mission during Heart Health Month and to continue the important work year-round,” said Brandi Rhodes, Chief Brand Officer at AEW.

You can find out more about the Life Is Why campaign and the American Heart Association here and the official descriptions for both can be found below.

Our Impact: To improve the health of Americans, the American Heart Association is in your community every day – educating, making change, providing resources, funding research. Until the world is free of heart disease and stroke, we’ll be here working to make a healthier life possible for everyone.

Life Is Why: Experiencing more of life’s precious moments with the ones you love is why living a healthier life is so important. everyone has a reason in their life to do so and that reason is why. Who’s your reason? What’s your why?

AEW talent and staff will also wear red in support of National Wear Red Day during tomorrow’s episode of AEW Rampage.

AEW Dynamite airs on Wednesdays at 8 PM EST on TBS while AEW Rampage airs at 10 PM EST on TNT every Friday.