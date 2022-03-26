AEW Announces When New Women’s Division Star Will Be Revealed

Earlier today AEW President Tony Khan teased a new signing to the AEW Women’s Division and said we would find out a bit more about when we would learn who it is on AEW Rampage. Well, that was correct, though some might have missed it since it was done so quickly and towards the end of the show. During the AEW commentary team’s run-through of what was happening next week, they revealed a graphic for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Qualifier, and you can see a purple silhouette on the graphic. That is the new signing, and she will be revealed on next week’s Dynamite.

The mystery star will face The Bunny in a qualifying match for the tournament, and fans have already started trying to figure out who it is. The silhouette could be a number of people, but names like Athena, Toni Storm, Taya Valkyrie, Nixon Newell, and Mia Yim have all been popular guesses.

That said, Storm is by far leading the charge as the frontrunner for fans, as it has been noted that her 90-day non-compete ends the Tuesday before Wednesday’s Dynamite reveal, and Khan has shown an ability to move swiftly with additions like Adam Cole, Keith Lee, Kyle O’Reilly, and more, who all debuted pretty quickly after their contracts expired or their non-competes were up.

You could also argue that the silhouette does bear a small resemblance to Storm, but then again it really could be anybody. Regardless of who it is, they will be a major addition to the Women’s Division and will draw some buzz when they jump into the mix, and thankfully we don’t have to wait too much longer to find out who they are.

Khan’s initial tease was given during an interview with The Outlaw Nation podcast. “Yes, I’m not going to say who, but yes. It’s a good question, without naming any specific names or spoiling anything, I will tell you yes,” Khan said. “As for when and where I suggest you watch Rampage tonight to get more info. As far as rhymes or spellings or anything else, I can’t tell you that, but what I can tell you is I’ll have more info on when and where you might see a new women’s wrestling star debut in AEW, I’ll give you more info on that tonight on Rampage.”

