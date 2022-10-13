AEW's Anthony Bowens Teases New Movie With Boy Meets World Star Danielle Fishel

Few stars in AEW are on as hot of a run as The Acclaimed's Anthony Bowens and Max Caster, who recently became AEW World Tag Team Champions and held the first-ever Scissoring Day last week, and that's in addition to their t-shirt becoming the best selling AEW shirt of the year. Now it seems Bowens is heading into the world of movies, as he revealed on Twitter that he's just filmed his first movie and that movie is directed by Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel Karp. You can check out the post below.

Bowens can be seen standing next to Fishel and she's holding his AEW World Tag Team Title. Also, it is the Acclaimed so the scissor is present, and Bowens takes the opportunity to remind fans that everyone loves the Acclaimed. Also worth pointing out is Serpentico's reply to Nyla Rose in the comments, as this exchange was delightful.

Shot my first movie last night, directed by the wonderful @daniellefishel!



EVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED



✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️@AEW #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/r9tBtsNrbP — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) October 12, 2022

Regarding the movie, neither Bowens or Fishel revealed any other details on it or what role he would be playing, so hopefully, we'll get more details soon. Bowens was back on AEW TV tonight as part of AEW Dynamite, and the crowd provided a warm reception for the Tag Team Champions as they hit the ring with Billy Gunn to confront Swerve Strickland.

As for Fishel, while we are waiting on details on her new film, she is also working on a project with NSYNC's Lance Bass, which she revealed on a recent episode of her Pod Meets World podcast (via Variety).

"Lance and I are actually working on a movie about our love story and about our prom experience," Fishel said. "I dated Lance for about a year while I was on 'Boy Meets World.' It was my senior year and Lance came with me to my high school prom."

"The reason we wanted to make this prom story into a film, I think so many people can relate to that story; so many people in the LGBT community, their prom night was the night they were like, 'Oh, wait a minute. This can't happen anymore,'" Bass said. "This was the catalyst for me that made me start to accept myself, which took a long time after that, but that was definitely the first little straw that broke."

Are you excited for Bowens' movie debut? Let us know in the comments!