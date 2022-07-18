AEW Wrestler Steps Away From Pro Wrestling

AEW star AQA (real name Angela Quentina Arnold) announced via Twitter on Monday morning that she is stepping away from professional wrestling in order to deal with her physical and mental health. As a trainee under Booker T, Arnold began competing in NXT in 2021 under the name Zayda Ramier but was released by the promotion in November. She arrived in AEW on the Feb. 9 episode of AEW Dynamite, coming up short in a TBS Championship match against Jade Cargill. Tony Khan announced she had signed with the promotion on Feb. 11 but she would only compete on Dark, Dark: Elevation and Ring of Honor's Supercard of Honor in the months that followed.

"I want to take this time to say thank you to anyone who has ever cheered for me, supported me, bought merch, had me on your podcast or write an article about me. Those who sent loving messages, made fan art, gave me a hug during a meet & greet, or a high-five on my way to and from the ring. Promoters who booked me, opponents that stood across from me, and my trainers for teaching me everything I know I wouldn't have made it this far without all of you," her message read.

"At this time, I have decided to step away from professional wrestling for the immediate future," the statement continued. "For the past few years, both mentally and physically, I have not been in a great place with wrestling, and silly me, I kept pushing through because I didn't want to be seen as weak, but it only sucked the fun out of every opportunity I had. I hope during this time I'll be able to reflect deeply and see what path is best for me. Thank you AEW for granting me this time. Until I see you all again, much love."

AEW's Fyter Fest event continues this week with Wednesday's edition of Dynamite. Check out the lineup for the show below!