AEW Confirms Another Championship Match for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW president Tony Khan took to Twitter hours before tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Atlantic City and announced a second championship match has been added to the episode. On top of “Hangman” Adam Page defending his AEW World Championship against Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match, TBS Champion Jade Cargill will put her gold on the line against free agent A.Q.A. (real name Angela Arnold). She previously wrestled in WWE under the name Zayda Ramier.

“Tonight’s a huge night on #AEWDynamite & the card just got stronger! Unbeaten TBS Champ @Jade_Cargill wants the best competition for her TBS Title Open Challenge so I brought the best free agent available: high flying @_AQA10! Jade vs. A.Q.A for the TBS Title TONIGHT on Dynamite!” Khan wrote.

The rest of the episode will feature a promo from MJF following his victory over CM Punk, a “team meeting” between the members of The Inner Circle and Isiah Kassidy taking on the company’s newest signing. Khan has been heavily promoting that debut over the past week.

“I’m going to promise the fans we’ll have a great ‘Forbidden Door’ moment in the show for an episode that also includes Hangman Page defending the world title against Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match,” Khan told TV Insider this week. “It’s a huge night. One of the headline moments and one of the most anticipated moments will be the reveal — who signed a contract with AEW. There has been a lot of speculation. People are anticipating the big reveal. I’m looking forward to it.”

“I try to listen to the fans and pay attention to audience feedback. I think it helps because it gives me some idea of what the fans in a larger sense want to see,” he added. “Different fans have different ideas about the different wrestlers they like. You can gauge the excitement around a certain wrestler or match or moment. I believe people will get very excited about the debut of this new signing is. This is somebody wrestling fans really respond to.”