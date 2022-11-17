AEW Offers Former Lucha Underground Star a Contract

AEW officially offered AR Fox a contract following his trios match with Top Flight and Death Triangle on this week's AEW Dynamite. Fox is best known for his time in Lucha Underground as Dante Fox, but in the years since that promotion shuttered, he has worked in promotions like Evolve, CZW and GCW. He debuted in AEW on AEW Dark: Elevation in July and wrestled six times in dark matches before finally getting the nod for a TV match this week.

"It's unbelievable to me. I don't think I have the words to describe it. I grew up about ten minutes down the road and I had my mother in the crowd here for a moment I thought I might never reach. So, I'm just waiting to be alone so I can cry," Fox told Lexy Nair in a backstage video after Dynamite.

AEW Full Gear 2022 Card

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. MJF

"Jungle Boy" Jack Perry vs. Luchasaurus (Steel Cage Match)

Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker

Jeff Jarret & Jay Lethal vs. Sting & Darby Allin

AEW Signings

AEW's recent signings have included former ROH World Champion Bandido and Jeff Jarrett, who is doubling as an on-screen character and Director of Business Development. Jarrett recently explained how he arrived at the promotion on his My World podcast.

"The pieces of the puzzle started to fall together and the behind the scenes role, as well as in front of the camera, all those pieces started to kind of fall in and it didn't happen overnight. This has kind of been a work in progress for quite some time. It wasn't something that just kind of happened overnight," Jarrett explained earlier this month.

"I don't know if I'm more excited about the behind-the-scenes work or the executive work or all that, or the in-ring stuff because Karen texted me Wednesday, about one o'clock or 1:30, and said, 'What are you doing?' I said, 'I feel like I'm a 19 year old rookie pacing around WMC TV studios.' I said, 'I'm nervous about tonight.' I'm thinking things through. I wanted it to go right. I wasn't all sure of that," he added. "So that's kind of one of the messages I want to throw out there. Folks, I've been doing it a long time, but I was as nervous as could be, and when the lights were restored in the ring, it was a surreal moment. The reaction had a little fresh coat of paint, little red guitar, little red and black guitar. It was really cool. I got a good crack on old Darby. I am super grateful. I'm excited. I'm ready to dig in, in all kinds of ways."