Watch: The Elite's AEW Return Finally Confirmed

The Elite officially confirmed they'll be at AEW Full Gear this Saturday as they'll challenge Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championships. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were the first trio to hold the company's trios titles by winning them at All Out, but their involvement in the backstage brawl after the show with CM Punk and Ace Steel resulted in them getting suspended and stripped of the titles. The three started dropping vignettes in recent weeks of their return, indicating they wanted those titles back.

PAC, Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo successfully retained their titles against Top Flight and a debuting AR Fox on Dynamite. They then cut a promo about all the rumors and teasers regarding the former champs, then dared them to show up on Saturday in Newark and fight for the titles. A match graphic suddenly appeared on the entrance ramp and the images of The Elite popped up on the screen, making the match official.

Updated AEW Full Gear 2022 Card

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. MJF

Jon Moxley vs. MJF AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Acclaimed vs. Swerve in Our Glory

The Acclaimed vs. Swerve in Our Glory AEW World Trios Championships: Death Triangle vs. The Elite

Death Triangle vs. The Elite Interim AEW Women's World Championship: Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter

Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Sammy Guevara

Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Sammy Guevara TBS Championship: Jade Cargill vs. Nyla Rose

Jade Cargill vs. Nyla Rose "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry vs. Luchasaurus (Steel Cage Match)

Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker

Jeff Jarret & Jay Lethal vs. Sting & Darby Allin

Tony Khan Drops a Hint About The Elite's Return

Khan spoke with DAZN this week and dropped some pretty big hint about The Elite vs. Death Triangle hours before the show. He explained, "It raises some questions about Death Triangle and what The Elite are trying to say in these videos... Coming out of that [this match], leading into Full Gear, one of the biggest weeks in wrestling, it'll be interesting to see where the Trios titles stand. This will be a situation that will be fluid going into Wednesday and coming out of Wednesday."