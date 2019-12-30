WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson Signs With AEW as Cody Rhodes’ Head Coach

WWE Hall of Famer, Four Horsemen member and former WWE backstage agent Arn Anderson has officially signed with All Elite Wrestling, as announced via a press release on Monday. Anderson made his debut with the company back at the All Out pay-per-view in August when he ran out during the Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears and delivered a thunderous spinebuster to the villainous Spears, much to the confusion of his former tag partner Tully Blanchard. Anderson’s role, as explained in the release, will be working as Cody Rhodes’ “personal advisor and head coach” for 2020. AEW confirmed last week that every wrestlers’ win-loss records for 2019 will be reset on New Year’s Day, effectively making each year a new season.

To wrap AEW’s inaugural year, Cody today announced that legendary wrestler Arn Anderson will be Cody’s personal advisor and head coach for the 2020 season, starting with the New Year’s Day DYNAMITE show in Jacksonville, Fla.,” the press release read. “A member of the world-renowned Four Horsemen and Dangerous Alliance, Anderson holds multiple tag team titles and was a longtime road agent for some of wrestling’s biggest stars. This past August, Anderson made a surprise appearance at ALL OUT when he nailed Cody’s opponent, Shawn Spears, with his signature spinebuster. Cody ultimately defeated Spears, who is coached by Anderson’s Four Horsemen teammate Tully Blanchard.”

The release also confirmed Anderson will be on AEW Dynamite this week for Rhodes’ match against Darby Allin.

“2019 was the most successful year I’ve had in pro-wrestling,” said Cody, EVP of AEW. “Beyond the superfluous financial, it’s been incredibly rewarding on a spiritual level to be able to engage so many fans with a like-minded place in their hearts for the sport,” Rhodes said in the release. “That said, one of my greatest fears came true as I lost the opportunity to wrestle for the World Championship again.

But, on the other side of that fear is freedom to chase every other accolade outside of that title,” he added. “I still want to collect all the accolades I can and dominate the singles division. That’s why I’m bringing in Arn Anderson as my personal advisor and head coach. He has been in business with my family for over three decades. Having been a wrestler throughout so many different generations of talent, he understands what ingredients it takes to look beyond the horizon and produce the best content and results.”