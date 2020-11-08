Tony Khan Announces AEW Dynamite Beach Break Special for January

✖

All Elite Wrestling revived the classic WCW event Bash at the Beach back in January for a special pair of AEW Dynamite episodes. Unfortunately, the revival was reportedly met with pushback by WWE, who still controls the majority of WCW's trademarks after they purchased the defunct company in 2001. AEW president Tony Khan revealed during the post-show press conference for Full Gear that the company will have a beach-themed special edition of Dynamite again in January 2021, only this time it will have a new name.

"There's going to be Beach Break in January, and in December we've got some huge events coming up also," Khan said. "The Dynamites coming up are going to be huge, too. So, we've got some really big Dynamites coming up, and some big events in December. We'll see some of our biggest shows we've done, I think, in January."

Khan did not mention if the name change was due to issues over trademarks. Unlike Bash at the Beach, Beach Break isn't based on a classic wrestling event. Rather, it's referencing one of Orange Cassidy's finishers.

Full Gear ended with reigning AEW World Champion Jon Moxley standing tall after wining his I Quit Match against Eddie Kingston. He was then approached by Kenny Omega, who earned the next No. 1 contender spot by beating Hangman Page earlier in the night. No word yet on when the two will clash, though it's possible the company doesn't wait until the next pay-per-view (Revolution in late February) to book it.

Khan also mentioned during the press conference that he prefers AEW sticking to four pay-per-views a year — Revolution, Double or Nothing, All Out and Full Gear.

Check out the full results from Full Gear below: