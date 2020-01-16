Report: WWE Possibly Suing AEW Over Using Bash at the Beach Name

All Elite Wrestling’s special edition of AEW Dynamite: Bash at the Beach went off without a hitch this week, but it sounds like the company isn’t out of the woods yet over using the classic WCW pay-per-view name. According to Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer, members of The Elite came out to send the Miami crowd home happy after the AEW Dark tapings had wrapped up. Apparently at one point they said that were getting sued for calling the show Bash at the Beach, which lines up with previous reports that WWE was considering taking legal action to stop the show from happening.

No records of any official lawsuit between the two companies has been found as of yet. According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the original trademark for WCW’s Bash at the Beach show is dead. Cody Rhodes filed a new trademark for the event’s name back in March 2019

“So I don’t know what’s happened, but they basically said I think we’re getting sued for calling the show Bash At The Beach,” Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio. “So I’m sure there’s a reason they said that. I don’t know if there were some threats or what, but they still called the show Bash At The Beach and next week is going to be Bash On The Beach, but they’re still gonna call it Bash At The Beach Week 2.”

The Jan. 22 episode of Dynamite will be taped on the Chris Jericho Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Part Deux cruise, but is still considered part of the Bash at the Beach two-part event. Here’s the card for that show so far:

Jon Moxley vs. PAC (#1 Contender’s Match for AEW World Championship)

Chris Jericho, Santana & Ortiz vs. Jurassic Express

Joey Janela vs. Rey Fenix

AEW World Tag Team Championships: SCU vs. Kenny Omega & Hangman Page

On Wednesday AEW announced it had signed a new extension with WarnerMedia that would keep AEW Dynamite on TNT through 2023 and add a second show to the weekly schedule.

“When we launched AEW one year ago, we wanted to start a revolution that would disrupt the wrestling business, but everyone said that it would take a strong weekly television partner to make AEW real in the eyes of everyone — above all, the fans,” AEW president Tony Khan said in the release. “What virtually no one realized at the time was Kevin Reilly and TNT were committed to this very same movement from Day One, and their belief in us made it possible for AEW to think and act big from the start. Here we are, only three months into Wednesday Night Dynamite, and now we’ve been extended through 2023! We’re now making the ultimate statement that the team of AEW and TNT is here to stay and to bring fans more of the great wrestling that the fans demand and deserve.”