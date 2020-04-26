AEW's Britt Baker Addresses Accusations of Stealing Bayley's Gimmick

✖

While she initially struggled to find her footing as a babyface, Dr. Britt Baker has become one of AEW's most entertaining characters in recent months while taking on her new heelish "role model" persona. However some fans have noticed that her heel gimmick is similar to what Bayley has been doing since last October as SmackDown Women's Champion while also claiming to be a role model.

Baker outright addressed those accusations on a recent episode of Talk Is Jericho.

"No, we did not steal the role model gimmick from Bayley, that's like a daily thing, and I know we've talked about it too. The inspiration came from you, from Chris Jericho, for the role model gimmick, and I don't want to say I don't know totally what's going on with Raw and SmackDown because I try to stay in touch with it but at the same time, I'm a dentist and a professional wrestler, I don't know every single storyline or going on each week.

"So it wasn't until I actually said the word 'role model' on TV and then I got the Bayley army coming at me, 'You're stealing her gimmick,' that I even knew that she was calling herself that too. Granted, totally different uses of the words, totally different gimmicks as we call it, but I just kind of want to set the record straight that no, we didn't steal that from anybody, well I stole it from you, not from her."

She then added that she's a fan of both Bayley and Sasha Banks.

"They're great, they're absolutely great, I love them, I think they're super entertaining, but it's just completely, totally different than my character and what I'm portraying," she said.

Bayley officially turned heel back in September 2019 when she aligned herself with Banks during "The Boss'" feud with Becky Lynch, but it wasn't until a month later that she changed up her look, ring gear and entrance. She briefly dropped the SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair at Hell in a Cell, then won it back five days later. Since then she's been on the longest reign with the title in company history at nearly 200 days.

Here's the card (as of now) for WWE' next pay-per-view, Money in Bank, on May 10.

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Tamina

Money in the Bank Men's Ladder Match (filmed at WWE Headquarters) — Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Aleister Black vs. Apollo Crews vs. King Corbin vs. Otis/Dolph Ziggler

Money in the Bank Women's Ladder Match (filmed at WWE Headquarters) — Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Mandy Rose/Carmella

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the new Star Wars Disney+ series, a Walking Dead star wanting to play MCU Wolverine, and debate Marvel getting its own major convention! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.