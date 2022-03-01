Cobra Kai’s Martin Kove Explains How He Wound Up on AEW Dynamite as Dr. Britt Baker’s Sensei

Martin Kove, best known for his role as John Kreese in The Karate Kid franchise and Cobra Kai, appeared in character on the Feb. 16 episode of AEW Dynamite, instructing his student Dr. Britt Baker to show no mercy to Mercedes Martinez after she lost a No Disqualification match against Thunder Rosa. Kove popped up in one of Baker’s promos back in July 2021, adding that Baker was one of Cobra Kai’s original students, and explained how the crossovers with AEW began while on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions this week.

“We did an autograph show months ago and my convention agent introduced us,” Kove said. “She was great, big Cobra Kai fan, knew all the episodes and everything. She said, ‘will you do this promo for me.’ I said, ‘What is your background?’ She says, ‘I’m a dentist.’ ‘Oh’ That’s things you would not think of a wrestler. She sad, ‘will you do this promo for me, it’ll be great.’ Positions are juxtaposed in life and just come in and say something very endearing of me as the character John Kreese. I said, ‘okay, that’s very endearing and I’m soft-spoken and loving.’ She got an enormous amount of social media on it, huge. She called me a couple of times to do another one and I couldn’t. This time, we were in Nashville and she wasn’t wrestling, but she was buying into a wrestler that was supposed to win and didn’t I came in and give her advice. ‘Finish her yourself, no mercy’ if it came to that. The person she was sponsoring, lost, so she had to go to the ring and do all this and they all finished screaming ‘Cobra Kai,’ she walked up to me and we played it out. ‘What should I do?’ ‘What I told you to do. Go in there and finish it.’ She goes in there and kicks the girls a—.”

Kove has been a consistent player on Cobra Kai ever since making a cameo at the end of the first season. Season 4 ended with him getting framed by Terry Silver and sent to jail.

Baker is set to defend her AEW Women’s World Championship against Rosa at the Revolution pay-per-view this Sunday in Orlando. Stay tuned for full coverage of the show!

