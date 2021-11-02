WWE’s The Miz Eliminated From Dancing With The Stars

Former WWE Champion The Miz and Witney Carson’s run on the latest season of Dancing With the Stars came to an end on Monday night. Performing the Foxtrot to Queen’s “Radio Ga Ga” the pair earned a score of 32, tied for the worst score of the night. They were then sent to the bottom two along with JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, and the judges unanimously decided to keep the latter team in the competition.

Miz was the fourth pro wrestler to compete in the competition, joining Nikki Bella, Chris Jericho and Stacy Keibler. Keibler still holds the record for having the best performance of any wrestler, making it all the way to third place back in the show’s second season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/DancingABC/status/1455354269855621125?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

As he pointed out in a recent interview with Stephanie Haney, Miz was always at somewhat of a disadvantage heading into the season as the competition relies heavily on fan voting. That’s not great news for somebody who spent most of his career convincing fans to boo him.

“Here’s the hard part about being on Dancing with the Stars: you need people to vote for you,” he said. “The past 16 years, I have been the most egotistical, arrogant jerk on WWE. That is what my character is. He will cheat to win. So now I’m going to ask those people, ‘hey, vote for me! I think people get it and my [USA Network reality show] ‘Miz & Mrs,’ I’ve been able to show my family, my insights of what it’s like to be a WWE superstar, a husband, to be with my wife, to be with my children, so people have been able to see that side of me and now, I hope a broader audience of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ maybe people who don’t watch wrestling, don’t watch WWE, maybe they’ll tune in now because they saw me on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ I hope to just show a little bit of Mike From Parma, Ohio.”

https://twitter.com/mikethemiz/status/1455333933223194626?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

With his run over, the two-time former world champion will likely be back on WWE programming in the very near future. Some of the highlights from Miz’s run on the show including him dressing up as Scar from “The Lion King” and Pinhead from the Hellraiser series. What did you think of Miz’s performance in the competition? Let us know in the comments below!