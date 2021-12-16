Report: Former Ring of Honor Star Has Signed With AEW

Now that Ring of Honor has entered its months-long hiatus, all of its wrestlers are effectively free agents. All Elite Wrestling has already started using a number of their wrestlers, signing Jay Lethal to a full-time deal while booking ROH Pure Champion Josh Woods and Prince Nana on a recent episode of AEW Dark. According to Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net, another star has officially put pen to paper as Brody King has signed with the company. The six-foot-five, 285-pounder held both the tag team and six-man tag titles while in Ring of Honor, while also finding success in New Japan and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla.

It’s in that latter promotion where King started teaming with Malakai Black as The Kings of the Black Throne. Together, the pair have held the PWG World Tag Team Championships for nearly three months. Black aired a vignette this week teasing that a new member of “The House of Black” would be arriving soon, and following a ceremony with a hooded figure he whispered, “now you’re so much more than a king.” Fans immediately started guessing that King was on his way, which was followed by Haynes’ report.

“I spoke with multiple sources and have confirmed that Brody King has signed with All Elite Wrestling,” Haynes wrote. “When I asked about King’s signing, one source told me that he was told on thanksgiving weekend it was a done deal, and that he believed the signing happened almost immediately following the ROH news.”

This story is developing…