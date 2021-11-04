Bryan Danielson Recreates Infamous WWE Moment After AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson closed out this week’s AEW Dynamite standing face-to-face with Miro, his opponent at the Full Gear pay-per-view in the finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. Once the cameras stopped rolling Danielson decided to have a bit of fun in the ring, which including recreating an infamous moment from his past with Justin Roberts. Way back in 2010, Danielson (then Daniel Bryan) debuted on WWE’s main roster as a member of The Nexus and helped the group in tearing apart the ring on an episode of Raw. He wound up getting fired for the segment when he chocked out Roberts, then WWE’s ringside announcer, with his tie.

Danielson was rehired within months and would wind up staying with the promotion all the way through this past April, becoming a five-time world champion, a Grand Slam Champion and a two-time WrestleMania main eventer. He’s been with AEW since the All Out pay-per-view in September.

In a press conference following his debut, Danielson talked about what convinced him to join AEW rather than stick with WWE.

“So I heard something over the past week that one of the things that really turned Punk was the Brodie Lee show,” Danielson said. “It was also one of the things that I saw it and so many of us loved him so much and so we saw it and saw how special it was and we saw, like okay, we’re gonna stop what we’re normally doing. I thought that was really special to me. So that was when I really started kind of thinking (it), knowing that my contract coming up. But the final decision, honestly, was just like, I started thinking about things and WWE was so gracious with me as far as the offer that they gave me. They were going to let me go do some other stuff on the outside. But, I hate to say this… Vince (McMahon) and I have a great relationship. I love him, I do. Sometimes he’s overprotective of me. And I want to be able to push my limits. That’s one of the things that I love about this, is the physicality of what we do out there and being able to push my limits and being able to do that here in a safe manner is one of the things that really drew me here.

“There’s just excitement,” he continued. “You all see it. You were probably all out there and you felt it. You felt how excited people are about this product and it feels vibrant. And even just watching it through a TV screen in a trailer. I’m sitting there going, ‘God this is awesome. I want to be a part of this.’ So that was it… I really battled back and forth because there’s a lot of people there that I consider family, that actually are legitimately my family, and you know, people that I love there. So it was a really tough decision.”