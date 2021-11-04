AEW Fans Are Hyped for Bryan Danielson vs. Miro in the Eliminator Tournament Finals

AEW Dynamite ended this week with Miro successfully defeating Orange Cassidy in order to advance to the finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. The semifinal bout was originally supposed to see Cassidy take on Jon Moxley, though the latter backed out of the tournament after opting to check himself into rehab. “The Redeemer” defeated Cassidy after kicking out of a Beach Break late in the match, then nailed a Machka Kick and Game Over for the submission. He then stood face-to-face with Bryan Danielson, his opponent at Full Gear with a shot at the AEW World Championship on the line.

Given how brutal the two have been in the ring since arriving in AEW, fans were absolutely thrilled by the idea of Danielson taking on Miro. Check out some of the best reactions below!

