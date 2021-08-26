AEW's Cash Wheeler Shares Photos, Details of Horrific Injury

✖

Cash Wheeler returned to Twitter on Wednesday night with details surrounding the gruesome injury he suffered last month. The July 28 episode of AEW Dynamite saw FTR take on Santana & Ortiz in a long-awaited grudge match, but the bout was quickly wrapped up when Wheeler suffered a deep cut on his arm when it hit a hook on the corner ring post. In both a tweet and a promo on Dynamite, Dax Harwood and Wheeler admitted the latter had suffered potential nerve damage from the injury, and that their future as a tag team could be in doubt past a rematch with Proud 'n' Powerful.

"August 28th I had a hook stab into my arm and rip it open," Wheeler wrote while posting some graphic photos of his arm. "For almost a month I've been dealing with loss of grip strength, loss of feeling/nerve damage, and wondering if this is even worth it anymore. If this is the end, we're taking a pound of flesh with us."

Graphic Images: August 28th I had a hook stab into my arm and rip it open. For almost a month I’ve been dealing with loss of grip strength, loss of feeling/nerve damage, and wondering if this is even worth it anymore. If this is the end, we’re taking a pound of flesh with us. pic.twitter.com/A0xpLkX8zG — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) August 26, 2021

Tag Team Wrestling has been a major chunk of my life for the better part of a decade. It’s how I’ve fed my family. It’s the foundation on what our legacy has been built on. Is it worth it? I guess we’ll see. pic.twitter.com/4wDgdET5a1 — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) August 25, 2021

The team formerly known as The Revival left the WWE in 2020 after repeatedly requesting their releases from the company. They've since explained in interviews that a lot of their frustrations stemmed from WWE's lack of focus on tag team wrestling. The pair are the only group in history to have won the tag titles on Raw, SmackDown, NXT and AEW.

AEW returns to pay-per-view on Sept. 5 with the All Out event. Check out the full card below!