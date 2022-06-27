WWE Stars Celebrate Cesaro's AEW Arrival

Cesaro (now going by his real name Claudio Castagnoli) made his AEW debut on Sunday night a the Forbidden Door pay-per-view as the newest member of Blackpool Combat Club. The seven-time WWE tag team champion was victorious in his debut over Zack Sabre Jr., which was followed up by Tony Khan's announcement that Cesaro had signed a full-time contract with the company. And while his arrival was well-received by fans, Cesaro's former coworkers in WWE even got in on the celebration on Twitter.

That group included Xavier Woods, Becky Lynch, Naomi and Sheamus (who favorited a tweet regarding his new entrance music). Claudio will next compete in the 12-man Blood and Guts match on this week's AEW Dynamite alongside Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz and Wheeler Yuta.

LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) June 27, 2022

Love the remix of Tchaikovsky for @ClaudioCSRO music



And loving the 2 Irish Curse’s, a shoutout to @WWESheamus #TheBar #ForbiddenDoor pic.twitter.com/D1uQocxVVO — The Alleged Wrestling Podcast 🇮🇪 (@TheAWPod) June 27, 2022

"Sometimes the stars align for a perfect moment," Claudio said during the post-show media scrum. "It's what happened tonight. I hope [Bryan Danielson's] alright, I know Bryan will be back. It's just a perfect fit, I just talked to [Jon Moxley] and we've been going back 10-12 years, a long time. We used to ride together, work out together and we still do and we talk. It just fits, you know, and at the end of the day, I'm always looking for new challenges and here in AEW, it's like I'm a kid in a candy store."

Check out the full results from Sunday's Forbidden Door below! What do you think Claudio's future in AEW will lead to? Tell us down in the comments!

(Buy-In) Bishamon def. The Factory

(Buy-In) Lance Archer def. Nick Comoroto

(Buy-In) Swerve in Our Glory def. Suzuki-gun

(Buy-In) Max Caster & Gunn Club def. NJPW LA Dojo

Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara & Minoru Suzuki def. Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino & Wheeler Yuta (Blood and Guts Advantage Match)

IWGP and ROH World Tag Team Championships: FTR def. Roppongi Vice, United Empire

FTR def. Roppongi Vice, United Empire Sting, Darby Allin, Shingo Takagi def. The Young Bucks & El Phantasmo

AEW Women's World Championship: Thunder Rosa def. Toni Storm

Thunder Rosa def. Toni Storm IWGP United States Championship: Will Ospreay def. Orange Cassidy

Will Ospreay def. Orange Cassidy Claudio Castagnoli def. Zack Sabre Jr.

IWGP Heavyweight Championship: Jay White def. Adam Cole, Kazuchika Okda, Hangman Page

Jay White def. Adam Cole, Kazuchika Okda, Hangman Page Interim AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley def. Hiroshi Tanahashi

h/t Wrestling Inc.