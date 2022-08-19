AEW Champion Joins Ice Cube, Nelly, and More in Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Basketball Game

Celebrities from all corners of entertainment are about to converge on the court for Monster Energy's BIG3 celebrity basketball game, and that includes stars from the world of All Elite Wrestling. BIG3 revealed the lineup for the big game, which has Ice Cube and Clyde Drexler coaching the two teams. Rob Gronkowski will captain Ice Cube's team while Nelly will captain Drexler's team. While we are not sure which team he is on, AEW's Miro is also going to be part of the celebrity game, and it should be fun seeing The Redeemer hit the court.

The game will also feature Wallo and Gillie (Million Dollar Worth of Game), Ozuna (Grammy Winning Artist), Vernon Davis (Super Bowl Champion), Crissa Jackson (Harlem Globetrotters), and more. The Monster Energy BIG3 game will take place on August 21st, and you can find the official press release below.

"Celebrity Coach Ice Cube leads Team Webull captained by Rob Gronkowski VS Team Price.com led by Celebrity Coach Clyde Drexler and Captained by Nelly. August 21st at State Farm Arena in Atlanta

Monster Energy and the BIG3 welcome the biggest stars in sports and entertainment to participate in the Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Game raising money and awareness for underprivileged youth. Two teams of celebrities will go head-to-head this Sunday, followed by the league's inaugural All-Star Game and 2022 Championship Game – the BIG3's biggest weekend yet.

Team Webull will be coached by Ice Cube and captained by Rob Gronkowski, Four-time Super Bowl champion and Monster Energy Athlete

TeamPrice.Com will be coached by Clyde 'The Glide' Drexler and Captained by Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning artist, Nelly

Other Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Game Participants include:

Wallo and Gillie (Barstool Sports Podcast, Million Dollaz Worth of Game)

Ozuna (Multi-Platinum, Grammy Award Winning, Sony Latin Recording Artist)

Vernon Davis (Super Bowl Champion, NFL Great)

Crissa Jackson (Former Harlem Globetrotter)

NLE Choppa (Platinum Warner Bros Recording Artist)

Matt James (The Bachelor)

Miro (AEW Wrestler)

Miky Woodz (Platinum Recording Artist)

Chris Haynes (NBA Reporter)

The Celebrity Game will be followed by the league's inaugural BIG3 All-Star Game at 4pm EST, and BIG3 Championship Game at 5pm EST. The Celebrity Game will air on Sunday, September 4, 2022, on CBS. For Tickets and More Info go to www.BIG3.com. The event will benefit underprivileged youth."

