AEW Announces Chicago Return For November, Same Week As Major WWE Events

Just as Starrcast was getting started in Chicago on Thursday night as part of All Out weekend, All Elite Wrestling announced their next Chicagoland show.

AEW will return to the Sears Centre Arena for a live TNT broadcast on November 27th, the night before Thanksgiving. The announcement was made via the brand’s Twitter page.

You heard it! We will be back in Chicago!

Thanksgiving Eve | Wednesday Nov 27th | @Sears_Centre

Thanksgiving Eve | Wednesday Nov 27th | @Sears_Centre

Tickets go on sale TOMORROW at 11am CT

Most surprising here is that tickets will go on sale for the event tomorrow, August 30th. The announcement gave fans just over 15 hours of notice to prepare for the on sale. It will be interesting to see if the show sells out as fast as the previous events in Chicago have, All Out as well as All In (which took place before AEW was actually a company but involved many of the same performers). Especially given the competition for wrestling in the market in the days before the event (more on that in a minute)

We now know the locations for seven of the first nine broadcasts of AEW on TNT. Tickets for the November 6th show in Charlotte, NC will go on sale next Friday, September 6th. That show was made official via an announcement on the most recent edition of “Being The Elite.”

The AEW on TNT Schedule thus far is as follows:

October 2nd (Debut): Capital One Arena; Washington, D.C. (Sold Out)

October 9th: Agganis Arena; Boston, MA (Sold Out)

October 16th: Liacouras Center; Philadelphia, PA (Sold Out)

October 23rd: Petersen Events Center; Pittsburgh, PA (Tickets Available)

October 30th: Charleston Coliseum; Charleston, WV (Tickets Available)

November 6th: Bojangles Coliseum; Charlotte, NC (Tickets On Sale 9/6)

November 13th: TBA

November 20th: TBA

November 27th: Sears Centre Arena; Hoffman Estates, IL (Tickets On Sale 8/30)

Notable here is that WWE is running four shows in the Chicago market in the days leading up to the AEW on TNT show. WWE SmackDown will be held at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont on Friday, November 22nd, followed by NXT TakeOver on Saturday, the Survivor Series on Sunday, and Monday Night RAW on November 25th.

AEW on TNT will be held then two days after WWE leaves the metro area at Hoffman Estate’s Sears Centre Arena on Wednesday, November 27th, making it the fifth time in just six days that a national wrestling event is held in the Chicago market.