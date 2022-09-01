Chris Jericho's AEW Injury Forces Fozzy to Postpone Tour Dates
Chris Jericho's rock band Fozzy officially confirmed on Thursday that, due to an injury Jericho suffered at the AEW Quake By The Lake event earlier this month, upcoming tour dates have been bumped to Spring 2023. Jericho, channeling his "Lionheart" persona, challenged Jon Moxley for the Interim AEW World Championship at that event and ended up on the losing end of a bloody encounter. Jericho suffered a bruised larynx during the match, which while not permanent, would affect his ability to sing.
The statement, per all five members of the band, read, "On August 10th during the Quake By The Lake AEW event in Minneapolis, Chris suffered a throat injury that left him with a severely bruised larynx. Unfortunately, even though the injury is healing and is NOT permanent, Chris hasn't fully recovered and his laryngologist has recommended that Fozzy postpone the first two weeks of the Save The World tour (scheduled to start in Columbus on Sept 8) in order to facilitate a full recovery as soon as possible. The postponed shows have been moved to the Spring of 2023. The rescheduled dates can be found at www.FOZZYROCK.com. ALL TICKETS REMAIN VALID.
"The next leg of the Save The World tour will now start on September 29 in Charlotte. Fozzy appreciates each and every one of you and we can't wait to rock with you again at FULL STRENGTH very soon!!" the statement concluded.
ATTENTION! @FOZZYROCK tour announcement!! https://t.co/B5dYyfK0w5 #SaveTheWorldTour pic.twitter.com/siNfnK7zii— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) September 1, 2022
Jericho will still compete this Sunday at the All Out pay-per-view outside of Chicago. Check out the full lineup for the event below:
- AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk
- AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Finals: The Elite vs. The Dark Order/Best Friends
- Interim AEW Women's World Championship: Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida
- AEW World Tag Team Championships: Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed
- TBS Championship: Jade Cargill vs. Athena
- Wardlow & FTR vs. Jay Lethal & The Motor City Machine Guns
- Casino Ladder Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Wheeler Yuta vs. Rey Fenix vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Rush vs. Dante Martin vs. TBA
- Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho
- Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage
- Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
- Miro, Darby Allin & Sting vs. The House of Black
- (Kickoff) Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii
- (Kickoff) FTW Championship: Hook vs. Angelo Parker
- (Kickoff) AEW All-Atlantic Championship: PAC vs. Kip Sabian