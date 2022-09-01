Chris Jericho's AEW Injury Forces Fozzy to Postpone Tour Dates

Chris Jericho's rock band Fozzy officially confirmed on Thursday that, due to an injury Jericho suffered at the AEW Quake By The Lake event earlier this month, upcoming tour dates have been bumped to Spring 2023. Jericho, channeling his "Lionheart" persona, challenged Jon Moxley for the Interim AEW World Championship at that event and ended up on the losing end of a bloody encounter. Jericho suffered a bruised larynx during the match, which while not permanent, would affect his ability to sing.

The statement, per all five members of the band, read, "On August 10th during the Quake By The Lake AEW event in Minneapolis, Chris suffered a throat injury that left him with a severely bruised larynx. Unfortunately, even though the injury is healing and is NOT permanent, Chris hasn't fully recovered and his laryngologist has recommended that Fozzy postpone the first two weeks of the Save The World tour (scheduled to start in Columbus on Sept 8) in order to facilitate a full recovery as soon as possible. The postponed shows have been moved to the Spring of 2023. The rescheduled dates can be found at www.FOZZYROCK.com. ALL TICKETS REMAIN VALID.

"The next leg of the Save The World tour will now start on September 29 in Charlotte. Fozzy appreciates each and every one of you and we can't wait to rock with you again at FULL STRENGTH very soon!!" the statement concluded.

Jericho will still compete this Sunday at the All Out pay-per-view outside of Chicago. Check out the full lineup for the event below: