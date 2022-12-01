Decorated AEW Star Has Nothing But Positive Things to Say About CM Punk

CM Punk's future in AEW following the "Brawl Out" incident remains a mystery. Depending on who you ask, it's not even clear if he's still with the company and the odds of him ever wrestling for the promotion again remain slim. But there are still some people within the promotion who think highly of him, including FTR's Dax Harwood. The IWGP, Ring of Honor and AAA Tag Team Champion spoke with Fightful this past weekend and the subject of Punk was brought up.

"CM Punk. Again, the same thing as Sasha (Banks). A man who, obviously has his detractors, and not just in AEW, around the wrestling world. And sometimes his detractors are louder than him, and get their news out more than he does. But again it all comes from a place of passion," Harwood said (h/t WrestleTalk). "When he first came into the company, and I remember talking to Cash and I said 'if this motherf—er comes in, if he says something to me about how I dress, like dress code or whatever. I said we're gonna have a problem' and he came in, and he was the complete opposite.

"He had his door always open, invited people in, watched matches of the young wrestlers that asked him to," he added. "Stuck around until the end of the show and anybody that questions, he would answer the questions. He loves wrestling. He is, just like me, unabashedly is a professional wrestling fan. Just like Sasha. I talk to him every day and whatever he decides to do in his life, I hope it brings him happy and joy."

AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Punk a few times during Full Gear weekend. While he continued to deny Punk having anything to do with Colt Cabana getting taken off AEW TV and put on the ROH roster, he also remained relatively positive about Punk's contributions to the company during his first year.

"The whole thing, I was mostly trying not to comment on that whole situation. But I'm wishing everybody the best and hoping for the best for everyone and hoping for the best for AEW and the fans," Khan said before noting he has "nothing but positive things to say" about Punk's in-ring contributions to AEW.