AEW: More Details on CM Punk's Mayans M.C. Role

CM Punk made a surprise appearance on Tuesday night's edition of Mayans M.C., much to the delight of AEW fans watching the Sons of Anarchy spin-off. Punk's character, Paul, is shown at a barbeque alongside Gilly (Vincent "Rocco" Vargas), revealing he's also a military veteran. Showrunner Elgin James revealed on Tuesday in an interview with GameSpot that Punk will pop up on future episodes.

"We're both on the straight edge world. We met a few years ago and I was just like, 'Yo, I gotta do something with this dude. We gotta find something.' ...We kind of crafted this for him actually," James said. "We knew we wanted to get into the storyline with Rocco and to do right by the veterans. And then we kind of were like, 'well, what are the right ingredients to tell this story? And then this is a perfect opportunity to finally work with Phil [Brooks, Punk's real name]. He's the man.

"They knew the heft of what they're going to bring on and it was really emotional before that first day of shooting, Rocco talked to him for about an hour," he later added. "We had some other veterans with us that are also on the show and that you've got you saw in there. And it's pretty beautiful, they're talking about their experience coming back and some of the challenges they face. So the weight was on Punk's shoulders to do this right. And of course, there's no one else you want that weight on because that dude's just a savage. He just brought it, not only physically but also emotionally."

Punk is currently booked to challenge Adam Page for the AEW World Championship at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view later this month. On top of returning in pro wrestling last August, Punk has taken on a few acting roles in recent years in shows like Heels and films like Girl on the Third Floor, Rabid and Jakob's Wife.