Fans Can't Get Enough of AEW's CM Punk Showing Up on Mayans M.C.

Tonight's episode of Mayans M.C. featured a welcome surprise for All Elite Wrestling fans, as tonight's episode featured a great cameo from none other than the Best in the World himself CM Punk. Punk debuted about halfway through tonight's episode (episode four of the season), when Gilly drives to a neighborhood we haven't seen featured on the show before only to have Punk answer the door. As you can imagine, fans were shocked to see him in their favorite show, and it didn't take long for the reactions to start pouring in. You can check out some of our favorite reactions starting on the next slide.

Punk plays a character named Paul, who used to serve with Gilly during his time in the military. It turns out they are celebrating Paul's son's birthday at the moment, and that's why Gilly came to the house, joining a number of other former members in Gilly's unit, including Paul's Wife, who previously served as their commanding officer.

At the barbecue, we learn a lot about Gilly's past and the struggles veterans have to overcome after returning home from service. We get a great glimpse into Gilly and Paul's friendship and how they support one another, and while we have no way of knowing if Paul will return to the show, things are left open-ended, so he could end up making a return down the line.

What did you think of Punk's Mayans M.C. cameo? Let us know in the comments and you can find reactions to the big surprise starting on the next slide!