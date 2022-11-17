Tony Khan Comments on CM Punk's Time With AEW, The Infamous All Out Post-Show Press Conference

Tony Khan hosted a media conference call on Thursday ahead of Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view and was asked a few questions regarding former AEW World Champion CM Punk. The Chicago native closed out September's All Out pay-per-view by winning the AEW World Championship but chose to make incredibly critical comments about Agam Page and AEW's executive vice presidents — Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks — for allegedly spreading rumors about Punk attempting to get Colt Cabana kicked out of AEW during the post-show media scrum. This prompted a physical confrontation between Punk, The Elite and Ace Steel afterward, prompting a number of suspensions, Steel's release from the company and the vacancy of the AEW World and Trios titles.

For the most part, AEW has moved on since then. The Elite will make their in-ring returns on Saturday, while Jon Moxley has since won back the AEW title and will defend it against MJF in the Full Gear main event. Khan has repeatedly declined to comment on the entire situation due to the pending legal situation that stems from the brawl. Where no lawsuits have been filed, AEW is reportedly looking to buy out the remainder of Punk's contract and have him leave the promotion.

When asked about Punk during the call, Khan said, "I have nothing but positive things to say about the contributions CM Punk has made in AEW onscreen. Certainly, a lot of positive things to say about the things he said in AEW to date. I can't comment on that (his future with the promotion)."

Much later in the call, Khan was asked about the post-show media scrum and why he chose to not shut things down as Punk began his rant — "No, I did not know (what Punk was going to say). But I will not comment beyond that except to say I had Keith (Lee) and Swerve (Strickland) coming up right after that and Toni Storm after that. And I had important stuff to talk with them about (specifically, Swerve and Lee putting their tag titles on the line against The Acclaimed at AEW Grand Slam)."

Do you think AEW has finally put all of the CM Punk drama behind them? Or will Punk somehow make his way back to AEW TV at some point down the line? Tell us your thoughts in the comments and stay tuned for live coverage of Full Gear this Saturday night!