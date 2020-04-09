Cody Rhodes Advances in AEW’s TNT Championship Tournament

Cody Rhodes took his first major step to becoming AEW’s first TNT Champion on AEW Dynamite this week when he beat his old rival Shawn Spears in the first match of the inaugural championship tournament. Despite getting driven through a table outside the ring, Rhodes managed to hit two Cross Rhodes and lock Spears in his Figure Four submission hold late in the bout. Spears was actually so overcome with pain that he was unable to kick out when the referee counted the pinfall while he was still trapped in the hold.

Rhodes will now face the winner of the Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara match in the semifinals.

The AEW EVP released a promo prior to Wednesday’s episode, in which he ran down the entire bracket before making his way to Lance Archer, Jake Roberts’ new client.

“Jake Roberts has sure had a lot to say to me about Lance. You think I’m shaking in my boots because of your one-time reign with a title (the IWGP United States Championship in New Japan Pro Wrestling) that I personally held, so I’m talking from first-hand experience, a title that puro and casual fans alike consider to be worth about as much as this ash tray? Come on!”

Rhodes then said flat-out he wasn’t afraid of Archer.

“Every one of those guys, they want to be TNT Champion. Difference with me? I need it,” Rhodes concluded.

Archer will take on Colt Cabana in next week’s first round tournament match.