Watch: Cody Rhodes Escapes Fyter Fest as TNT Championship With a Controversial Finish

Cody Rhodes left AEW's Fyter Fest event on Wednesday night still the TNT Champion, but the win came with a bit of controversy. Late in the match Rhodes' coach Arn Anderson tried to get involved at ringside and started confronting the referee. Rhodes was slapped by Hager's wife during the distraction, which promoted Dustin Rhodes to run down and smack Hager in the face. Cody was unable to capitalize as Hager reversed a Cross Rhodes into a uranagi, then locked in the triangle choke he'd been using to win MMA fights in Bellator. Rhodes rolled on top of Hager for the three count, but the challenger thought he won since Rhodes was knocked out.

The referee declared Rhodes the winner, prompting Hager to knock out the referee with a punch. AEW officials ran out to escort Hager out of the arena while Rhodes regain consciousness.

This story is developing...

