Watch: Cody Rhodes Says He’ll Never Challenge for the AEW World Championship Again If He Loses at AEW Full Gear

Cody Rhodes added a major stipulation to his upcoming AEW World Championship match with Chris Jericho at the Full Gear pay-per-view — if he cannot defeat Jericho, he can never challenge for All Elite Wrestling’s top prize ever again. In a passionate promo directed at the champ, Rhodes called out th veteran for everything he had said about Rhodes’ family over the past few months. He also noted how Dusty was one of several wrestlers, also mentioning Cowboy Bill Watts and Eddie Graham, as men that doubled as both wrestlers and members of management in their respective promotions. Rhodes finds himself in that same position as both a wrestler and one of AEW executive vice presidents.

“All of them were titans our business, they were the best bell-to-bell and they were the best at the box office. And for those who saw them with their own eyes, those memories reverberate in their heart. It is a good feeling and it is positive. But for the cold and sterile historians in our business, there’s an air of controversy that surrounds it. It’s from the simple fact that those were men, in addition to being competitors, they were management. Not unlike myself.

“… So when I hear the same criticisms attached to my name for being in management and being in a title match, I can’t not hear it,” Rhodes said. “And with that said, I am announcing that if I do not defeat Chris Jericho at Full Gear, I will never challenge for the AEW World Championship again.”

Rhodes went on to call Jericho a “carny succubus” for leeching off of the younger generation, and promised on Saturday night that he would win the championship.

The main event title bout has a special stipulation added in — if the match is a draw after the 60-minute time limit, a panel of three ringside judges will crown the winner.

