Cody Rhodes Confirms Non-AEW Wrestlers Can Challenge for the TNT Championship

Cody Rhodes dropped the major news on this week's AEW Dynamite that, starting this coming Wednesday, he'll be defending the AEW TNT Championship every week in an open challenge format. He already knows his first opponent will be Jungle Boy after the young star won a battle royale, but his list of future challengers is wide open after that. Matt Cardona (formerly Zack Ryder) seemed to hint at making the jump to AEW to try and win the title, leading fans to hypothesize over possible challengers from other independent companies making surprise appearances.

"If you are someone who is critical of me bell-to-bell, well I ask that you judge me by what I'm about to do next," Rhodes said during a promo on Dynamite. "Because I'm about to turn a pace. I'm about to cut a schedule like no wrestler before. It is official, in this moment I will stand out here every week for the AEW TNT Championship, this is an open challenge."

Rhodes confirmed that possibility during a Twitter Q&A on Sunday morning.

In a post-show conference call after Double or Nothing, Rhodes gave some more insight into the championship itself.

"I know Tony has already told you this already so this isn't breaking news, but this isn't even the final belt," Rhodes said. "The actual silver-plated title, which has the shine finish and the extra details, due to the COVID and the pandemic, we didn't have it here. And we will have it, maybe as soon as this week's Dynamite. But man, I don't know if I want it. Because this is the one I got handed."

Given his history with Ring of Honor, the NWA and New Japan along with the sudden influx of free agents from WWE's recent releases, and Rhodes could have quite a few surprise challengers in a few short months.

Who do you think should challenge Rhodes for the title? Let us know down in the comments!

Here's what AEW has booked for this week's episode of Dynamite:

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Hangman Page & Kenny Omega vs. Kip Sabian & Jimmy Havoc

AEW TNT Championshipship: Cody Rhodes vs. Jungle Boy

Chris Jericho vs. Colt Cabana

FTR interview with Tony Schiavone

Brian Cage vs. TBA

Nyla Rose vs. Big Swole

