Cody Rhodes Announces He'll Defend the AEW TNT Championship on Dynamite Every Week

Cody Rhodes made his first appearance as TNT Champion on this week's AEW Dynamite, and the newly-crowned champion didn't take long before making a bold proclamation. Starting next week, Rhodes will defend the TNT Championship every week on Dynamite in an open challenge. His first challenger will be determined via a battle royal, which will take place later on in the show. Rhodes successfully beat the then-undefeated Lance Archer for the title at Double or Nothing thanks to a brief assist from heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson.

You can check out Rhodes' full promo below:

TNT Champion @CodyRhodes makes it an open challenge for the belt. Who's up first? #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/37juuu63qR — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 28, 2020

"If you are someone who is critical of me bell-to-bell, well I ask that you judge me by what I'm about to do next. Because I'm about to turn a pace. I'm about to cut a schedule like no wrestler before. It is official, in this moment I will stand out here every week for the AEW TNT Championship, this is an open challenge."

This story is developing...

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.