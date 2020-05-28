Cody Rhodes Announces He'll Defend the AEW TNT Championship on Dynamite Every Week

By Connor Casey

Cody Rhodes made his first appearance as TNT Champion on this week's AEW Dynamite, and the newly-crowned champion didn't take long before making a bold proclamation. Starting next week, Rhodes will defend the TNT Championship every week on Dynamite in an open challenge. His first challenger will be determined via a battle royal, which will take place later on in the show. Rhodes successfully beat the then-undefeated Lance Archer for the title at Double or Nothing thanks to a brief assist from heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson.

"If you are someone who is critical of me bell-to-bell, well I ask that you judge me by what I'm about to do next. Because I'm about to turn a pace. I'm about to cut a schedule like no wrestler before. It is official, in this moment I will stand out here every week for the AEW TNT Championship, this is an open challenge."

