Cody Rhodes Retains AEW TNT Championship in Violent Match Against Former Impact Wrestling Star Eddie Kingston

Former Impact Wrestling star and independent wrestling mainstay Eddie Kingston arrived on AEW Dynamite this week to challenge Cody Rhodes for the AEW TNT Championship. Kingston cut off Justin Robert's intro at the beginning of the show and cut a promo on Rhodes, saying he had no idea what "the grind" is really like. He goaded Rhodes into giving the match a No Disqualification stipulation, then got the advantage by whipping Rhodes across the chest with his own weightlifting belt.

Later on in the match, Kingston started selling an injury in his left knee. Rhodes hesitated in attacking it, and Kingston used that opening to nail a low blow. He then pulled out a bag of thumbtacks, poured them on the mat and powerbombed Rhodes right on the pile.

Rhodes snapped to his feet moments later and rallied back with a shoulder block and a Figure Four, forcing Kingston to tap.

Kingston joins the growing list of challengers who have failed to take the title from Rhodes. That list includes Jungle Boy, Marq Quen, Ricky Starks, Jake Hager and Sonny Kiss.

