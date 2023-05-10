AEW: Massive Update on Rumored New TV Deal, AEW Collision and CM Puk

AEW is set to be a major talking point during the Warner Bros. Discovery upfront presentation on May 17 in New York City. Not only will this reportedly be where AEW Collision is officially unveiled as All Elite Wrestling's new weekly Saturday show, but Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is now reporting that a new TV rights deal will be announced during the presentation as well. The value of that deal has been rumored for at least one billion dollars across five years, but neither the timeframe nor the dollar amount has been officially confirmed.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select also dropped a lengthy report regarding the upcoming AEW news. The premiere is still expected for mid-June and a returning CM Punk is expected to play a major role in the new show. It has previously been reported that Punk's first program will be with Chris Jericho, though Punk has apparently pushed for another major wrestler to be his first opponent.

"Those that we've spoken to say that Collision on WBD in primetime is a part of a new cash infusion for AEW and an extension of the partnership the two sides have held. WBD sources have long spoken glowingly about the relationship with All Elite Wrestling, and the deal is planned for an announcement around the time of Warner Upfronts," Sapp wrote, while also noting that none of his sources would confirm the rumored billion-dollar deal.

As for AEW Rampage, Sapp wrote that the Friday night show will be taking a step back and start being presented similarly to WWF Sunday Night Heat. AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation have been shuttered and Ring of Honor will now serve as the show to host independent talent. There have been conflicting reports about how strict the brand split between the Wednesday and Saturday shows, which Sapp touched on by writing that a "hard brand split" isn't expected, but rather a "fresh roster approach. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

