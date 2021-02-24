AEW Confirms Third Show Coming Soon

✖

All Elite Wrestling dropped a major announcement on Wednesday, confirming that former WWE Champion The Big Show (Paul Wight) had signed a multi-year deal with the company. But hidden just beneath the initial announcement was the news that a new AEW series, AEW Dark: Elevation, will soon be arriving as a weekly show on AEW's YouTube channel. Wight, on top of wrestling, will be a commentator for the show.

"Wight will have an extensive role within AEW, and on top of his return to the ring, he will serve as a commentator on AEW's newest show, AEW Dark: Elevation," the press release read. "Complementing AEW Dark on Tuesdays, AEW Dark: Elevation will air on Mondays at 7 p.m. ET on AEW's YouTube channel, and will showcase AEW's established and rising stars, as well as the top independent wrestlers within the industry, competing against each other in the ring in pursuit of wins. AEW Dark: Elevation will also maintain continuity with AEW DYNAMITE, AEW Dark, AEW pay-per-view shows and streaming events, with wins and losses factoring into each wrestler's ranking in the company. With new wrestling programming now available three nights per week, AEW continues to solidify its position as the fastest growing and hottest promotion in professional wrestling."

AEW president Tony Khan confirmed more information about the show will be on its way soon. It's unclear if this show is the program WarnerMedia greenlit back in January 2020.

That’s also still happening in 2021! And we’ll have more info tonight on #AEWDynamite about the arrival of @PaulWight here in @AEW, and about the launch and details for #AEWDark: Elevation, which is coming very soon! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 24, 2021

Here's what's on the card for this week's AEW Dynamite: